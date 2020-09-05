The Princess Bride cast reuniting for virtual script reading fundraiser

Wisconsin has also been the site of unrest in recent weeks after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot several times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis., Two days later, two protesters demonstrating against police brutality were killed, and another injured, by a 17-year-old shooter who is a supporter of President Trump.

“I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans," Elwes said in a statement. "He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing. If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America."