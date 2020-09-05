The Princess Bride cast reuniting for virtual script reading fundraiser
There's only one word for something like this: Inconceivable!
The cast of The Princess Bride is reuniting for a virtual script reading as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, and Billy Crystal will be participating, along with director Rob Reiner and some surprise special guests. A Q&A with the cast, moderated by Patton Oswalt, will follow the reading.
The event will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. A donation is required to view it, with funds going to the state Democratic party in Wisconsin, one of several crucial battleground states in the upcoming presidential election. President Donald Trump carried the state in 2016.
Wisconsin has also been the site of unrest in recent weeks after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot several times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis., Two days later, two protesters demonstrating against police brutality were killed, and another injured, by a 17-year-old shooter who is a supporter of President Trump.
“I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans," Elwes said in a statement. "He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing. If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America."
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
The Princess Bride
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
|
Comments