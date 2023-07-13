Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor make an artificial baby in The Pod Generation trailer 

The future is here and even weirder than expected.

French-American filmmaker Sophie Barthés (Cold Souls, Madam Bovary) is leaving the past behind with The Pod Generation, a satirical look at parenthood starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film had its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and now, EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for the sci-fi rom-com with a Black Mirror-esque concept.

The Pod Generation follows New York couple Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor), who are ready to start a family. But rather than having a baby the old-fashioned way, they embrace the benefits of living in a glossy sci-fi future: they land a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers detachable, artificial wombs (a.k.a. pods) that will let them share pregnancy on equal footing. The problem? The Womb Center is solely Rachel's idea.

Alvy, a botanist who loathes the way AI tech is replacing the natural world, only agrees for Rachel's sake. But whatever his doubts about growing a baby, his love for Rachel is absolute — and so begins their complex journey of starting a family with pods.

Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel and Rosalie Craig appear in a still from The Pod Generation Emilia Clarke, Rosalie Craig and Chiwetel Ejiofor in 'The Pod Generation.' | Credit: Courtesy of Vertical / Roadside Attractions

Don't let the creepily advanced technology fool you, the trailer says the film is set "sometime in the very near future," painting a suitably bleak image of reality.

Will their baby be able to dream? Is it bored in the womb? Should they really be pushing their portable pod child on the swing? These are the questions that plague their futuristic pregnancy. But though making an artificial baby isn't everything that Rachel and Alvy expected, it might just reveal some necessary insights about their relationship... and the larger world.

Along with Clarke and Ejiofor, the cast includes Rosalie Craig, Vinette Robinson, and Jean-Marc Barr.

The Pod Generation arrives in theaters on Aug. 11. Watch the exclusive trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.