Watch the trailer for horror-Western The Pale Door

In horror-Western The Pale Door, the Dalton gang finds shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town’s square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws.

The Pale Door is directed by Aaron B. Koontz (Camera Obscura, Scare Package) who co-wrote the script with Cameron Burns (Camera Obscura) and Keith Lansdale (the Creepshow TV show). The movie stars Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why), Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings), Noah Segan (Knives Out), Stan Shaw (Monster Squad), Pat Healy (Cheap Thrills), Bill Sage (We Are What We Are) and Melora Walters (Magnolia). The Pale Door is presented and executive produced by novelist Joe R. Lansdale.

RLJE Films will release The Pale Door in theaters and on demand and digital Aug. 21. Exclusively watch the movie's trailer above.

Image zoom RJJE Films