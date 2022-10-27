On the heels of his new film Amsterdam, Christian Bale finds himself embroiled in another period-piece murder mystery — only now, he's teaming up with Edgar Allan Poe.

Just in time for spooky season, we have the first footage from his next project, The Pale Blue Eye, in which Bale stars as a local detective investigating a killing at the West Point military academy in 1830. His sidekick? None other than the future author of the literary works "The Raven" and "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Harry Melling, famous for his role as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movies, plays Poe. "Down, down, down came the hot thrashing flurry," Melling's writerly cadet recites in one scene. "Darkest night, black with hell-charneled fury, leaving only that deathly pale blue eye."

The story follows Bale's character Augustus Landor as he is called to West Point after a cadet is found dead in the early hours of a winter morning. The man's heart has been skillfully removed, but the code of silence among the recruits makes it difficult to find any leads. So Augustus enlists Poe, another cadet with a penchant for poetry.

The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale as Augustus Landor in The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale stars as Augustus Landor in Netflix's gothic murder mystery 'The Pale Blue Eye.' | Credit: Scott Garfield/Netflix

Directed by Scott Cooper, with whom Bale has worked on the films Out of the Furnace and Hostiles, The Pale Blue Eye is based on the novel of the same name by author Louis Bayard. The first look also showcases the supporting cast, which includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall, and Robert Duvall.

The Pale Blue Eye is out in select theaters this December and on Netflix Jan. 6. Watch the teaser above.