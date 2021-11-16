An oral history of The Outsiders

HOWELL: There's another beautiful moment when we're in the church and we're hiding for the first time. On the second or third take, they're pushing a dolly across this decrepit church and the grip falls through the floor and makes a noise. I turn and stare right at him. And in that moment, I turned back to Johnny and [said], "Are you awake? I think there's a monster outside," because I don't know how to ad-lib. I'm 14! And [Johnny] goes, "It's okay," and puts my coat around me or something. Well, Coppola uses that take and cuts to a little raccoon that's breaking off a piece of wood at the church. That's what I learned from Francis at a young age — to hunt for those accidents. Francis took me aside and said "never break, no matter what happens." It was the greatest acting lesson I ever received ever in my life, to this day. He said, "I don't care if a herd of buffalo is running through the middle of the set. When I'm working with Marlon Brando, he would just turn and say, 'look at the pretty buffalo' and continue with his dialogue."