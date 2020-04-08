Nicole Kidman's self-isolation horror flick The Others getting a remake

The Others type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Before it was the most socially conscious (and healthiest) thing to do in the wake of a global pandemic, Nicole Kidman was an OG quaran-queen of the horror genre thanks to her claustrophobic 2001 thriller The Others, which EW has confirmed is getting a Hollywood remake in the near future.

Sentient Entertainment recently acquired the rights to produce its own version of the Alejandro Amenábar-directed movie, which featured Kidman as a distraught widow and mother who shuts herself inside a mansion to protect her photosensitive children from a supernatural threat.

Deadline first reported the news Wednesday that Sentient's Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin — who previously worked on David Cronenberg's Maps to the Stars, Ryan Murphy's Feud: Bette and Joan, and Jennifer Garner's Peppermint — will produce the modernized remake alongside Aliwen Entertainment’s Lucas Akoskin, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo, FilmSharks’ Guido Rud, and Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller.

“I am honored to be able to work on my favorite horror film of all time, The Others, and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences," Tab told the publication, which also indicated the film is currently courting A-list talent. "It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm. We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey.”

Before Kidman scored a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the film, The Others grossed just under $210 million worldwide on top of garnering positive reviews from movie critics.

A release date and casting details for the upcoming The Others remake have yet to be announced.

