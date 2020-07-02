Charlize Theron leads a band of immortal warriors in new The Old Guard trailer

If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne also stars as a new recruit to Theron's team of undying soldiers.

"Nothing that lives lives forever." For Charlize Theron's immortal warrior woman Andy, forever is a long ways away. But that doesn't mean they can't still burn.

Netflix launched a fresh look at The Old Guard, the upcoming movie based on the graphic novel, through a new trailer. If you're missing all the explosive action and stunts from the now-shuttered summer movie theater season, perhaps this could fill a void.

There's enough action to go around between Andy and her team of undying soldiers, which includes Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), and Nicky (Luca Marinelli). These folks have known each other since they all tried to kill each other many times during the time of the Crusades. But now, in the tech-fueled 21st century, it's harder and harder to keep themselves hidden.

Mysterious forces, mainly one guy named Merrick (Harry Potter's Dudley actor Harry Melling), are studying and hunting these soldiers. And he'll never stop unless they stop him. Fortunately for Team Immortal, they've got a new recruit, Nile (If Beale Street Could Talk's Kiki Layne), who only recently learned she has the same gift.

Gina Prince-Bythewood directs The Old Guard, which is set to hit Netflix on July 10.