Gina Prince-Bythewood teases the future of The Old Guard

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Netflix's The Old Guard.

When your protagonists live forever, that can open up a lot of stories to tell.

Such is the case with Netflix's new action-drama The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne as undying mercenaries who literally cannot be killed. The final moments of the film tease a possible sequel (more on that below), and director Gina Prince-Bythewood confirmed to EW that although a follow-up hasn't been officially announced, she and writer Greg Rucka have plans for not one but two more movies.

"The graphic novel itself is a trilogy," Prince-Bythewood tells EW. "Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal, so if the audience is for it, I think we are as well."

As for what that potential trilogy might include? The final moments of the film hint at what might be next for The Old Guard: Original member Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) has been exiled for a century after betraying the team. As he leaves and resigns himself to 100 years of solitude, he's approached by a familiar face: former Old Guard member Quynh (Veronica Ngo),

"Booker, it's nice to finally meet you," she says with a smile.

Theron's character Andy and Quynh have a long history: The two women were inseparable for centuries, fighting and dying alongside one another, but they were jailed while trying to free women accused in England's witch trials. When their captors realized that Andy and Quynh could not die, they developed a particularly nasty form of punishment for Quynh: sealing her in a metal coffin and dropping her in the ocean, letting her drown and revive at the bottom of the sea, for the rest of eternity.

Somehow, she seems to have escaped her watery fate, and given the fact that she's approaching the outcast Booker instead of Andy proves that she might have less-than-warm thoughts toward her old friend.