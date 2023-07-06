The Nun 2 trailer promises more holy terror for Taissa Farmiga

The prayers of horror fans have been answered today with the release of the trailer for The Nun II, after EW's exclusive first look at the film.

The Conjuring universe sequel features the return of Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene and Jonas Bloquet's Maurice who will once again battle the demonic force Valak, a.k.a. the Demon Nun, played by Bonnie Aarons. The Nun II also stars Missing and Euphoria actress Storm Reid and is directed by Michael Chaves, who brought us 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The original Nun was directed by Corin Hardy and grossed $365 million worldwide.

Speaking at CinemaCon earlier this year, Farmiga said that Irene signs up for a return match with Valak because her character has a "strong sense of duty" and she is the last member of the church who has experience with this particular demon. The actress also revealed that fans can "expect more insight into the Conjuring mythology."

Reid, who was also present at CinemaCon, explained that "even though this is a scary movie, it's about character, it's about friendship and growth and taking risks, and I love when I'm a part of something purposeful and layered."

The Nun II is produced by Peter Safran and James Wan. Wan directed 2013's The Conjuring and its 2016 sequel, the latter of which introduced Aarons' monster.

"Obviously I'm very excited about it," Wan said of The Nun II when speaking with EW last December, around the time the sequel was filming in France. "I know that you think I have to say that I'm excited about it, but I actually am! It's one of my favorite creations, I've got to say. I love the Nun, and there's a huge fanbase out there for this character, and I think they're going to be excited for this next installment. The location that we have is beautiful, it's authentic. I love how much The Nun franchise allows us to branch out from America, and go for a much more European feel, a European aesthetic and look, and I think that helps to set it apart from the other Conjuring films."

The Nun II will curse cinemas on Sept. 8. Watch the film's trailer above.

Additional reporting by Lauren Huff.

