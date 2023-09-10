The summer box office has cooled down now that the Barbenheimer fever has broken.

Fun fact: with more than $2 billion worldwide, The Conjuring is the highest-grossing horror franchise ever. And the hits keep coming.

The Nun II, the ninth film in the Conjuring universe, opened this weekend to $32.6 million domestically and took in another $52.7 million internationally, topping both box offices for a global debut of $85.3 million, as per Comscore.

The Nun 2 'The Nun II' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The film is a sequel to the most successful of the Conjuring movies thus far, 2018's The Nun, which earned $365.6 million worldwide in its theatrical run.

Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Blouquet reprise their respective roles of Sister Irene and Maurice with Storm Reid joining in on the spooky fun as novitiate Sister Debra. Set in 1956, four years after the original film, The Nun II follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun, played by Bonnie Aarons.

A decade into the Conjuring franchise and Nun II director Michael Chaves realized he had to step up his horror game for audiences who had grown too accustomed to getting the bejesus scared out of them.

"People wanted more violence," Chaves told EW. "There was already a good degree of violence and gore in the movie, but people wanted more of it. So, we did a little bit of additional photography and we ramped that up. It just goes to show how audiences are always changing, evolving. Even in the earliest version, it was more [violent] than what was in your traditional Conjuring movie. I think horror audiences have been on this journey, this horror renaissance, where they've seen a lot of horror movies, they've seen a lot of violence. It's something they wanted more of and we gladly gave it."

The Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington slipped to the second position in its second week of release, raking in $12.1 million and bringing its domestic cume to $61.9 million. Worldwide, the Antoine Fuqua-directed thriller has already passed the $100 million mark, currently sitting at $107.7 million.

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' | Credit: Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

Coming 21 years after the original, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 catches up with the Portokalos clan as they head to Greece for a family reunion full of hijinks and shenanigans. The last Greek Wedding film was released in 2016 and was a modest hit ($90.6 million) compared to the blockbuster business of the 2002 rom-com ($368.7 million). This third outing earned $10 million at the domestic box office and $2.7 million internationally for a global debut of $12.7 million.

In fourth place, the Indian action thriller Jawan grossed $7.6 million domestically, but internationally it secured the No. 2 spot with $56.5 million ($64.1 million global debut).

And proving there's still some life left in that gorgeous plastic husk, Barbie had its biggest fall to date but held onto the No. 5 position at this weekend's box office. The year's highest grossing film added a bit more to its already-impressive coffer, earning $5.9 million in its eighth week of release, bringing its domestic total to $620.5 million. Internationally, Barb took in another $5.5 million for an international cume of $782.2 million, taking the Greta Gerwig hit to a global total of $1.4 billion.

