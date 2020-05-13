Yes, the long-delayed movie with Maisie Williams is still scheduled for theaters and not a Disney+ release.

The New Mutants X-Men spin-off emerges from limbo with new release date

The New Mutants type Movie genre Superhero

The New Mutants, the long-delayed X-Men spin-off with Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy has re-emerged from limbo with a new release date.

The film, directed by Josh Boone of CBS All Access series The Stand, has now been re-dated to open — in theaters and not on Disney+ — this Aug. 28, 2020. Disney made the news official on Wednesday with additional updates about Ron's Gone Wrong moving again from Feb. 26, 2021 to April 23, 2021, and an untitled 20th Century Studios title once dated for that April slot dropping from the schedule.

History has not been kind to The New Mutants, so let's hope this new window sticks. However, the future is still uncertain with developments in Hollywood changing, at times, by the day in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Claire Folger/20th Century Studios

The movie was initially conceived as a horror-leaning spin-off to the Jennifer Lawrence- and Michael Fassbender-led X-Men franchise. The concept? Five teen mutants with blossoming abilities are held against their will at a secret facility where haunting apparitions terrorize them. Williams (as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane) and Taylor-Joy (as Illyana Rasputin/Magik) star opposite Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton (Sam Guthrie/Cannonball), Looking For Alaska‘s Henry Zaga (Roberto “Bobby” da Costa/Sunspot), and Another Life‘s Blu Hunt (Danielle Moonstar/Mirage).

The New Mutants started shooting in 2017 for an intended 2018 premiere in theaters, but when talks began for Disney to buy Fox, they also put plans for The New Mutants on hold. Nowadays, Disney is focused on expanding its Marvel Cinematic Universe of Avengers movies, and the X-Men franchise as we've come to know it has halted. The New Mutants was intended to hit theaters this year on April 3, but it was delayed again as movie theaters closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney's Artemis Fowl was the first from the studio to forgo a theatrical run for a premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform, and many theorized the same fate might befall this title. However, it seems plans for a theatrical push remain intact. The live-action Mulan is still set to open in theaters this July 24.

