The New Mutants is coming home on Digital and Blu-ray for those who didn't go to theaters during the pandemic.

You can watch The New Mutants in the comfort of your home this November

The New Mutants type Movie genre Superhero

If you didn't partake in movie-going during the August in-door theater comeback attempt, if you don't live in close proximity to a drive-in theater, then you missed out on seeing movies like Tenet and The New Mutants. Based on the box-office intake, that's a very large pool of people. Disney, however, revealed Wednesday that one of those two aforementioned titles will be hitting home video next month.

The New Mutants, the horror-bent X-Men spin-off, will be available to watch without the stress of social distancing and masks this Nov. 17, EW has learned. The movie will be released through Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Digital HD formats. IGN was the first to report the news.

It's the last release from the X-Men era, which was effectively eliminated after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox properties and began work to incorporate once-Fox-owned Marvel characters into the studio's Marvel Cinematic Universe of the Avengers. Many press covering the film didn't even see The New Mutants as there weren't any early showings set up for media.

Directed by Josh Boone (CBS All Access' The Stand series), The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, and Alice Braga and gives a haunted-house tone to a superhero story. Influenced by the art work of New Mutants comic artist Bill Sienkiewicz, the film saw five teen mutants with volatile abilities held against their will at a secret facility where each experience terrifying apparitions that force them to confront the demons of their past.

The film had a troubled development, as EW previously reported, and was released in theaters during the pandemic on Aug. 28. It has currently grossed $41.9 million globally after six weeks with $20.9 million coming from domestic theaters.

Related content: