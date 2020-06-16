Jude Law, Carrie Coon unravel in tense first trailer for Sundance film The Nest

The next film from Martha Marcy May Marlene director Sean Durkin arrives this September.

This is a different kind of marriage story, not the kind Noah Baumbach would awfulize about.

The tense footage previews Law as Rory, described as an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker. He persuades his American wife, Allison, to relocate their family to his native England during the '80s where things take a turn for their marriage. This also marks a rare leading film role for Coon as Allison after the star's stirring turns in Gone Girl and HBO's The Leftovers.

"This is a fresh start," Rory says. "It's perfect. It's what we always wanted."

"Is it?" Allison questions as an eerie score audibly creeps into the picture.

Rory rejoins his old firm and moves his family into a centuries-old manor in the country, but the promises of a new start begin to unravel — just like their marriage.

"Growing up between America and England in the '80s and '90s, I experienced a stark difference in atmosphere between the two places that has long stayed with me," Durkin says in a statement. "I always felt the contrast would provide a haunting tonal shift in a film and this backdrop sparked the conception of The Nest. Within this setting I wanted to reflect on personal experience to create an unsettling, naturalistic family drama that explores how a move across the Atlantic uproots the dormant truths that lie beneath this family’s dynamic."

The Nest is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 18.