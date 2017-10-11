The Mighty Ducks: Where are they now?
The Mighty Ducks, then and now
A Minnesota lawyer is forced to coach a ragtag peewee hockey team for community service in this 1992 fan favorite. The Mighty Ducks's success inspired two sequels, a cartoon, a streaming series, and gave name to a new NHL team; meanwhile, the kids from the movie are all grown up now and some have made major names for themselves — in a good way and some not so good — in the years since the movie premiered. Click though to find out who went on to star in shows like Empire, Wet Hot American Summer, and Daredevil.
Emilio Estevez (Gordon Bombay)
Gordon Bombay is the arrogant defense attorney (played by Emilio Estevez) who, after a night of celebratory drinking, gets slapped with a DUI and sentenced to community service: coaching a peewee hockey team. The '80s Brat Pack alum went on to lead the Mighty Ducks sequels, D2 and D3, and star in a few TV movies as well as The West Wing (with father Martin Sheen) and Two and a Half Men (with brother Charlie Sheen). In 2006, he directed and starred in the feature film Bobby (he also carved out a niche as a television director), and in 2010 he played alongside his father again in The Way. He appeared in 2018's The Public, starring Taylor Schilling, Jeffrey Wright, and Alec Baldwin. Estevez reprised his role of Gordon Bombay in the first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021), a Disney+ original series that follows the Ducks film trilogy.
Joshua Jackson (Charlie Conway)
Charlie is the wholesome heart of the Mighty Ducks team. He refuses to cheat and, at the beginning of the film, stands up to Gordon, who slowly becomes more of a father figure to Charlie and gives him the confidence to take the championship-winning shot. Joshua Jackson played Charlie more than 25 years ago and has had a robust career in TV and film since. Most notably, Jackson starred on TV as Pacey Witter in Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003, Peter Bishop in Fringe, and Cole Lockhart on The Affair. He appeared in Netflix's When They See Us and Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere. He also made his Broadway debut in 2017, leading the revival of Children of a Lesser God. In 2021, Jackson starred in the true crime podcast–turned–Peacock series thriller Dr. Death as a spinal surgeon who doesn't quite follow the whole "First, do no harm" aspect of the Hippocratic oath.
Elden Henson (Fulton Reed)
Fulton Reed, played by Elden Henson, is a tough outsider who reluctantly joins the Mighty Ducks after slapshotting a puck through Gordon's van window. Henson went on to play smaller roles in She's All That, Castaway, and Dumb and Dumberer. He also played the mute character Pollux in the first two The Hunger Games movies. Henson starred as Foggy Nelson on Marvel and then-Netflix's/now Disney+'s The Defenders and Daredevil, with appearances on Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. He made a guest appearance on season 1 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
Shaun Weiss (Greg Goldberg)
Food lover and serial farter Greg served as the Mighty Ducks' goalie, but was terrified of being hit by pucks. With the help of Gordon and his team, he is able to overcome his fear and help get the Ducks to the championship. Shaun Weiss, who portrayed Greg in the movie, also starred in the Disney movie Heavyweights and booked roles in the TV series Mr. Rhodes, The Tony Danza Show, and Freaks and Geeks. Since those '90s titles, he has mainly played small roles in B comedies. In August 2017, Weiss was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, and in January 2020, he was arrested again for residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance, allegedly methamphetamine. In January 2022, Weiss celebrated two years of being sober.
Marguerite Moreau (Connie Moreau)
Connie, or as her teammates refer to her "The Velvet Hammer," is one of the few women players on the Mighty Ducks — and she's proud of it. Marguerite Moreau (who shares a last name with her character) played the kind but tough hockey player. Besides starring in D2 and D3, Moreau did stints on the '90s series Boy Meets World, Blossom, and Amazing Grace. She hit it big when she starred in the cult classic Wet Hot American Summer in 2001. She has enjoyed regular movie work, as well as recurring roles on Life as We Know It, The O.C., Parenthood, American Crime Story, Grey's Anatomy, and Shameless.
Moreau also recently starred in two WHAS follow ups: First Day of Camp (2015), and 10 Years Later (2017). She appeared on CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story, Netflix's Paddleton, and came back as Connie in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
Brandon Quintin Adams (Jesse Hall)
Brandon Quintin Adams played Jesse, the Ducks' sarcastic forward, who is skeptical of everyone, especially Gordon. Adams went on to star in The Sandlot (1993) and landed guest spots on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Sister Sister, and Moesha. Since then, his acting credits have been sparse save for voiceover work in the video game series Kingdom Hearts.
Jussie Smollett (Terry Hall)
Jussie Smollett portrayed Jesse's little brother Terry, who also played for the Ducks. Smollett is best recognized for his role as Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox drama Empire. After The Mighty Ducks, he starred in the '90s NBC sitcom On Our Own. He booked guest roles on The Mindy Project, Underground, and Revenge before landing Empire and two big movie roles: Langston Hughes in Marshall (2017) and Ricks in Alien: Covenant (2017). However, in January 2019 Smollett became embroiled in controversy since what initially appeared to be a racial and homophobic attack against him came under question, resulting in his eventual arrest. The charges have subsequently been dropped, though he was sentenced to 150 days in jail. Smollett was released pending appeal.
Matt Doherty (Les Averman)
When the resident goofball of the Ducks wasn't getting knocked down on the ice by bigger players, he was playing pranks. Matt Doherty played the trickster in 1992 and soon starred in So I Married an Axe Murderer opposite Mike Myers. Since 2000, he has regularly booked stints on shows like E.R., Felicity, CSI: Miami, Grey's Anatomy, and Rosewood. Doherty is another Ducks alum who appeared on season 1 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
Aaron Schwartz (Dave)
Aaron Schwartz played sarcastic prankster Dave, the Ducks' defenseman. After The Mighty Ducks, Schwartz starred in The Adventures of Pete & Pete as Clem and led the Disney movie Heavyweights opposite Ben Stiller and his Mighty Ducks co-star Shaun Weiss. He has booked guest roles on Law & Order, Suits, Elementary, The Originals, and The Kominsky Method but is probably best recognized as Vanya the doorman from Gossip Girl, a role he played for three years and later reprised on the reboot.
Joss Ackland (Hans)
Joss Ackland played Hans, the sporting-goods store owner and hockey expert who helps Gordon and his underfunded team defeat the Hawks. Other than appearing in D3: The Mighty Ducks, Ackland has a long list of credits in B movies like Decline of an Empire (2014), Amy Foster (1997), Passion of Mind (2000), and A Different Loyalty (2004). Though Hans does not appear in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, he is still very much present — Gordon Bombay owns and runs Hans's ice rink, the Ice Palace.
Lane Smith (Coach Reilly)
The hyper-competitive Coach Reilly leads the Ducks' rival team, the Hawks, and is also the childhood coach of Gordon. Lane Smith played the overbearing coach in 1992, and went on to book main roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, the 1998 miniseries From the Earth to the Moon, and the 2003 Showtime drama Out of Order. Smith died in 2005 of ALS at the age of 69.