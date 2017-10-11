The Mighty Ducks: Where are they now?

Connie, or as her teammates refer to her "The Velvet Hammer," is one of the few women players on the Mighty Ducks — and she's proud of it. Marguerite Moreau (who shares a last name with her character) played the kind but tough hockey player. Besides starring in D2 and D3, Moreau did stints on the '90s series Boy Meets World, Blossom, and Amazing Grace. She hit it big when she starred in the cult classic Wet Hot American Summer in 2001. She has enjoyed regular movie work, as well as recurring roles on Life as We Know It, The O.C., Parenthood, American Crime Story, Grey's Anatomy, and Shameless.

Moreau also recently starred in two WHAS follow ups: First Day of Camp (2015), and 10 Years Later (2017). She appeared on CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story, Netflix's Paddleton, and came back as Connie in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.