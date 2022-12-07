The Mean One director teases 'nuts' sequel idea and collaboration with Terrifier producers
In horror-comedy, The Mean One, Terrifier 2 star David Howard Thornton plays a furry, green, Santa suit-wearing monster who murders anyone who celebrates Christmas in a small town.
Directed and initially dreamed up by filmmaker Steven LaMorte, this parody of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas! and its movie adaptations became a viral sensation when the project was announced earlier in the year. LaMorte teases that if The Mean One proves a success after it arrives in theaters on Dec. 9, the filmmaker has ideas for a sequel and another horror film that riffs on pre-existing IP.
"I have two new projects in the works," says the filmmaker, whose previous directing credits include the 2017 action film Never Leave Alive. "One is about a very familiar existing IP. I haven't announced it yet, what it's going to be, but it is going to be made in collaboration with the producers behind Terrifier... [We] go way back; we actually all went to high school together. Now we're making horror films, and we're like, why the hell aren't we making one of these damn things together? And do I have ideas for a sequel to The Mean One? I definitely have an entire outline that may or may not have several pages written, and all of the set pieces, and some sketches. I may or may not. I can't be sure what I have or don't have! But if there was to be a second Mean One, the story would be nuts. Allegedly. If it exists. And I'm not saying that it does!"
The Mean One hits theaters on Dec. 9 and also costars Krystle Martin, Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher.
Watch the trailer for The Mean One above.
