The Mean One director teases 'nuts' sequel idea and collaboration with Terrifier producers

"I have two new projects in the works," says the filmmaker, whose previous directing credits include the 2017 action film Never Leave Alive. "One is about a very familiar existing IP. I haven't announced it yet, what it's going to be, but it is going to be made in collaboration with the producers behind Terrifier... [We] go way back; we actually all went to high school together. Now we're making horror films, and we're like, why the hell aren't we making one of these damn things together? And do I have ideas for a sequel to The Mean One? I definitely have an entire outline that may or may not have several pages written, and all of the set pieces, and some sketches. I may or may not. I can't be sure what I have or don't have! But if there was to be a second Mean One, the story would be nuts. Allegedly. If it exists. And I'm not saying that it does!"