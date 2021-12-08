See The Matrix Resurrections cast reflect on Trinity and Neo's 'beautiful love story'

The Matrix Resurrections (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

No matter how you might interpret it, The Matrix has always had a love story at its heart.

That's what drew stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back to the fold for the upcoming fourth entry in the sci-fi franchise, as they explain in a new video previewing the film, which you can watch exclusively above.

"When [director Lana Wachowski] approached me, she spoke about having a story to tell which centered around Neo and Trinity, and that sounded really exciting to me," Reeves explains, adding, "Neo's getting a second chance at his life, and he's getting a second chance with the person that he says is 'the only person I ever loved.'"

As the actor previously told EW for our cover story on The Matrix Resurrections, "The depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo."

"When I read the script for this movie I cried, because the idea of watching these two iconic actors in these two iconic parts coming back and fighting to have their love again just wrecked me," his costar Jonathan Groff added.

Indeed, the reunion between Reeves and Moss apparently had their fellow actors in awe on the set of the film. "They both are like well-oiled machinery," Priyanka Chopra Jonas says in the video. "Their characters, the way they speak, the way they know each other even as people — it's just so wonderful to see their camaraderie."

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max Dec. 22. See more from the cast and Wachowski in the video above.

