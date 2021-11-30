Henwick sees Bugs as "the audience's eyes" into Resurrections, which is how one might look at all of the actors new to The Matrix. Abdul-Mateen credits Reeves for "pushing us and setting the standard" for the work. Groff concurs. "[Keanu] taught me so much about the agreement of two people to hit each other, but not hurt each other," the Broadway-trained actor says. "When our fight was over, I felt deeply connected to him in a physical way." It's not lost on Groff, who came out publicly as gay in 2009, that he's involved in such an action-heavy movie when queer people have not largely been welcomed into that space. That's another testament to Wachowski, who brought back many crew members from Sense8, a series that prominently featured LGBTQ stories, while welcoming new faces into her creative family.