The Matrix Resurrections first reactions are a mixed bag of red and blue pills
Some loved the new take while others were longing for the original.
The Matrix is one of those movies that define a generation — for better or for worse. Action movies, sci-fi movies, and black leather have never been the same since the original 1999 blockbuster. So it's with a world of expectation that The Matrix Resurrections enters into the waning days of 2021. First reactions have been mixed with references to how meta the film is—self-referential to the point, for some, of distraction.
New additions to the cast including Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II were generally praised:
As were returning Matrix vets Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, whose chemistry survived the reboot:
In fact, Matrix Resurrections sounds like it might be more of a love story than anything else according to EW's own Digital Night Editor:
The first act seems to be the unanimous favorite, though from there is anyone's guess.
But perhaps everyone can agree that the movie is quite nice to look at:
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Comments