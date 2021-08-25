Matrix 4 unveils official title and screens action-packed first footage

The first glimpse of The Matrix 4 has been revealed! Well, make that the newly titled The Matrix: Resurrections.

The long-gestating installment, which sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back in their roles as Neo and Trinity, has been kept under wraps, but a first look was unveiled at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The trailer opens with Reeves, going by his pre-Matrix name Thomas Anderson, speaking with his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

"Am I crazy?" he asks. "We don't use that word in here," Harris' character replies.

Next, Neo's saying hello to Trinity (Moss) in a cafe. "Have we met?" she asks. They don't seem to remember each other.

Matrix Revolutions (2003)Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves in 'The Matrix Revolutions'

He's later shown taking pills and looking at himself in a mirror as Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" plays. Something is clearly off about his reality, and he knows it. Blue pills pour into the sink, and Neo sees a vision of himself turning into an old man in the mirror.

A blue-haired woman tells Neo that if he wants the truth, he'll have to follow her.

Then comes the action: We get all the jumping, twisting, slow-motion martial arts, and gravity-defying acrobatics synonymous with the franchise. Newcomer to the Matrixverse Yahya Abdul-Mateen II fights with Keanu, leading to an energy explosion.

"After all these years to be going back to where it all started… back to the Matrix," says another new addition to the franchise, Jonathan Groff, as the trailer comes to an end.

Directed by a solo Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix installments with sister Lilly Wachowski, the film will also feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Matrix: Resurrections will premiere Dec. 22.

