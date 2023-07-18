Meow! Get an exclusive look at the return of everyone's favorite feline Marvel hero.

Goose the flerken returns in The Marvels: 'She is full of surprises'

One very important (and very fluffy) hero returns to the screen in The Marvels.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will see the return of Goose, the fuzzy feline flerken adopted by Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. At first, Carol assumes that Goose (named for the iconic Top Gun pilot) is a normal earthling cat, only to discover that she's actually a flerken, a man-eating alien with Lovecraftian tentacles concealed under all that orange fur.

Executive producer Mary Livanos remains tight-lipped about Goose's exact role in The Marvels, but she teases: "Goose is her own person. She is full of surprises, and she certainly has a lot in store over the course of this story."

Goose the flerken in 'The Marvels' Goose the flerken in 'The Marvels' | Credit: Laura Radford/Marvel Studios

Plus, Goose — who is primarily played by two cats named Nemo and Tango — isn't the only four-legged star in the film. The trailer also revealed a whole cascade of kittens — or might they be flerkens? "The crew was delighted whenever the kittens were around," Livanos says. "It was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes. Everyone had their own favorite."

Unfortunately, a few actors had to keep their distance from the feline talent. Larson herself is highly allergic, which means that all of Carol's scenes with Goose are CGI. Speaking to EW for a recent cover story on The Marvels, Larson jokes that complicated stunts and elaborate fight scenes didn't scare her — but orange cat fur did.

"I'm still allergic," the actress says sadly, in an interview conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. "I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat."

The Marvels is in theaters Nov. 10. For more, read EW's full cover story on the film.

