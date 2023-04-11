Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau go intergalactic in first trailer for The Marvels

It's time for another group of Marvel superheroes to assemble. The Avengers are mostly gone, the Eternals haven't been much help… so how about the Marvels?

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) are set to team up in the new MCU film The Marvels, which finally dropped its first trailer Tuesday during Good Morning America.

"Captain Rambo, what the hell are you doing?" Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, reprising the role) says at the top of the teaser, which opens with Rambeau navigating a botched mission outside the S.A.B.E.R. station. "Is this an Avengers test?" Rambeau asks as she slams into a plate of glass on the station's perimeter.

She then finds herself transported to earth — specifically, to the bedroom of Vellani's Kamala Khan, after inexplicably switching places with Kamala's idol, Captain Marvel.

Simultaneously a sequel to the 2019 Captain Marvel movie, last year's Ms. Marvel series, and 2021's WandaVision, The Marvels is set to bring together several different threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since it's also coming after Secret Invasion (which is now due on Disney+ in June), The Marvels will probably follow up on however that Skrull-centered storyline shakes out.

If there's one MCU installment you should make sure to review in advance of The Marvels, it's probably Ms. Marvel. That series ended with Vellani's Khan and Larson's Carol Danvers unexpectedly switching places, with Carol brought to Kamala's bedroom while Kamala was flung off into deep space.

By all accounts, Kamala is set to play a major role in The Marvels. In an exclusive interview with EW earlier this year, MCU super-producer Kevin Feige said that Vellani "essentially steals The Marvels." In another interview, Larson described Vellani as "the future."

"There's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame," Feige said. "To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing."

Watch the new Marvels trailer above. Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), the film hits theaters Nov. 10.

