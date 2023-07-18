"It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade," Ashton says, noting that it went beyond the "very good" practical advice to make sure there were "enough zippers to go to the bathroom" in her costume. "One of the main takeaways from our conversations was 'What you put into Marvel, you get back.' He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way."