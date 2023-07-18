Power trio: Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at The Marvels
The cast and crew of The Marvels had an unofficial motto on set: If you don't know, ask Iman Vellani.
"I've just learned to trust Iman because she really has her timelines in order," says Brie Larson, a.k.a. Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, shaking her head. "She's the one that's always schooling us. I wouldn't know how old Carol is without her. She really does the math."
Like Kamala Khan, the fresh-faced hero she plays on Ms. Marvel, Vellani is the kind of comic book aficionado who doodles pictures of Galactus on her sneakers or nitpicks about the differences between Earth-616 and Earth-199999. That knowledge served the 20-year-old well when she teamed up with Larson and WandaVision star Teyonah Parris on the set of their upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry The Marvels. Vellani had no problems correcting franchise veterans about obscure comic lore — that is after getting over the fact she was working with franchise veterans. The young actress was so starstruck on her first day with costar Samuel L. Jackson that she literally hid behind director Nia DaCosta before emerging to pepper him with questions. (Did the Nick Fury actor answer all of her inquiries? "Of course I did," Jackson, 74, says with a laugh.)
Even now, as the three lead actresses join EW for a Zoom conversation in June, Larson and Parris turn to Vellani for answers whenever they're stumped. At one point, the three disagree on the first time they actually met. Was it over Zoom? Was it filming a Disney promo video? No, Vellani corrects them: It was when they met up in 2021 to see Black Widow together. Yes, the other two decide. Iman was right. Iman is usually right.
"I just say things with enough conviction," Vellani deadpans, "and they believe me."
Zooming with the three Marvels is a bit like Zooming with three sisters who are reuniting for a long-overdue brunch. The conversation is a mix of gushing praise for one another's talents and the occasional playful insult. (At one point, Vellani pokes fun at her elder costars, causing an indignant Larson, 33, and Parris, 35, to retort: "We're like 30!") Together, the trio have an easy chemistry that reflects on screen, even when they're whooshing across the cosmos or blasting energy beams from their fists. "It was a very sisterly bond on set," DaCosta, 33, says of her leads. "It was really fun to see how their relationship mirrors their relationship in the movie."
And when The Marvels finally hits theaters on Nov. 10, the three actresses hope audiences will connect with them the same way they connected with each other. "I'm excited that the MCU has three lead women, all from very diverse backgrounds, and they're all baddies in their own way," explains Parris. "It's going to be really exciting just to see these smart, fun, intelligent, and troubled women find their way."
When Captain Marvel hit theaters in 2019, female-led superhero movies weren't a total anomaly — but they were far from frequent. Carol Danvers became the first solo female lead in the MCU, and the movie later made history as the first female superhero flick to earn $1 billion at the global box office. But even before Carol's debut, Larson says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was already looking to the future, brainstorming how to bring other beloved heroines from page to screen. At the top of that list were Monica Rambeau (the original female Captain Marvel in the comics) and Kamala Khan (a Jersey City teenager who modeled her career after Carol). Instead of a traditional Captain Marvel sequel, the goal was to bring in even more heroes.
"This was something Kevin and I had talked about from the beginning, that this was the way this story made sense to go," Larson explains of Kamala debuting with last summer's Ms. Marvel and Monica popping up as a child in the '90s-set Captain Marvel before making her present-day debut in 2020's WandaVision.
The new film — a sequel to those three projects, as well as Avengers: Endgame and Disney+'s new drama Secret Invasion — finds Carol, Monica, and Kamala uniting for the first time under unusual circumstances. Somehow, the three women have become linked, causing them to physically swap places every time they use their powers. It's a classic comic book quandary, forcing the three lone wolves to form a reluctant pack. (Well, Carol and Monica are reluctant. Kamala is downright psyched to be hanging with her super-powered idols.)
"I understand that feeling of being afraid to let go of control, of being afraid of passing on responsibility to others," says Larson, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2016 for Room. "You almost want to take on all of the burden yourself. So, I think this is an incredible metaphor for learning how to be in a team. It's a very clear example that no one person can do it all. You need all kinds of skill sets, all kinds of people with different viewpoints and different backgrounds in order to save the world."
Since helping to knock out Thanos in 2019's Endgame, Carol has largely left Earth behind, choosing instead to hunt down villains on the far edges of the galaxy. "The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends," Larson says of her character's absence from recent MCU adventures. "That's certainly something I can relate to."
Those family and friends include Jackson's Nick Fury, who forged a close friendship with Carol in Captain Marvel. But that was decades ago, and Fury has lost touch with his original Avenger — until all that interstellar body swapping starts interfering with his spy work. "He's been calling her, and she's off in galaxies far, far away," Jackson explains. "She's like, 'Fury, why are you calling me? I told you not to use this [number].' He's like, 'You gave it to me, so I'm gonna use it. And I'm calling you because I need your help!'"
One of the other people left behind is Monica, the daughter of Carol's old Air Force buddy Maria Rambeau (played in Captain Marvel by Lashana Lynch). Monica first met "Aunt Carol" as a young child, but she's since grown into a hero in her own right, complete with her own powers. "Carol is such a huge part of Monica's life in Captain Marvel," Parris explains. "When we see her in WandaVision, you get a sense that she has not talked to Carol in a very long time. So, we have to address the elephant in the room."
Executive producer Mary Livanos says Marvel was already thinking about the future payoff when including Monica as a smaller child in Captain Marvel. "Always in the back of my head was a story based on family reconnection, and how hard that can be to navigate," she says.
Livanos notes that the idea of location swapping harkens back to early Captain Marvel comics from the 1960s, where Mar-Vell (the first Captain Marvel) and human Rick Jones would swap places using magical Kree bracelets called Nega-Bands. Livanos remains tight-lipped about exactly how Carol, Monica, and Kamala's powers get tangled together, but she notes that all three have light-based abilities: Carol can absorb energy and shoot powerful photon blasts; Monica can manipulate all wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum; and Kamala can harden light, which she uses to make giant fists or stepping stones in mid-air.
It all makes for a trippy interstellar odyssey that DaCosta couldn't wait to direct. The filmmaker broke out with the acclaimed 2018 indie Little Woods and helmed the 2021 horror reboot Candyman — and, like Vellani, she has an impressively nerdy pedigree. As a kid, she would obsessively pore over her uncle's old Marvel issues. Later, as a college student, she stumbled upon the original Ms. Marvel comics, which first introduced teenager Kamala Khan.
"I'm a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age," explains DaCosta, who is also the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Studios film. "It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don't often feel when it's Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I've loved for a decade to the big screen."
Parris previously starred in DaCosta's Candyman, and she raves about her director's distinct voice and ability to find a new perspective on an existing franchise. "Even if you work with her once, you do feel like, 'Oh, we're the best of buds,'" Parris says. "I love how smart she is. I love how strong her point of view is. And I love that she has a very fresh take on material."
"She has a really calm vibe, too," Vellani adds. "These movies are not easy to make at all. There's like a million, bajillion little moving pieces. She and Mary [Livanos] did such a great job to keep morale high. Even if there were days where they wanted to rip people's heads off, they would never show it and never put their stress on anyone else."
Still, helming a massive sci-fi blockbuster has its hurdles — especially when you want to do right by your geeky inner child. "The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta admits. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"
The Marvels also introduces a few new faces, with Parasite star Park Seo-joon, 34, joining the MCU in a role that's being kept secret for now (though Livanos reveals he plays an "ally to Carol"). Meanwhile, Zawe Ashton suits up as the villainous Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, who's fighting to restore her homeland after a long civil war.
Known for films including Velvet Buzzsaw and Mr. Malcolm's List, Ashton, 38, had auditioned for other Marvel projects in the past, but The Marvels wasn't even on her radar. The British actress tells EW that she's long been a fan of DaCosta's work, and in the early days of the pandemic, she met with the director via Zoom, hoping to collaborate on a future indie film. Almost a year later, Ashton received an unexpected phone call from a U.S. number. It was her agents, ringing to say DaCosta was offering her a role. "I was like, 'Oh, the tiny movie we talked about in the pandemic, brilliant,'" Ashton recalls. "They were like, 'No, it's actually to join the cast of Captain Marvel 2.'"
Ashton was stunned. She quickly threw herself into stunt training and comic research, but she also turned to another iconic Marvel villain for advice: her fiancé Tom Hiddleston, who's played trickster god Loki since 2011.
"It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade," Ashton says, noting that it went beyond the "very good" practical advice to make sure there were "enough zippers to go to the bathroom" in her costume. "One of the main takeaways from our conversations was 'What you put into Marvel, you get back.' He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way."
Rounding out the cast is one more key player — one with whiskers and a long fluffy tail. In Captain Marvel, Carol adopted a small orange cat named Goose, who turned out to be a Lovecraftian alien called a flerken. (Despite their cuddly appearance, flerkens are known for their deadly, man-eating tentacles and their seemingly bottomless stomachs.) In The Marvels, Goose is primarily played by two feline actors named Nemo and Tango, who quickly became crew favorites. But Goose wasn't the only four-legged star on set: The film's trailer teases a whole cascade of kittens — or are they flerkens? "The crew was delighted whenever the kittens were around," Livanos says. "It was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes. Everyone had their own favorite."
But not everyone bonded with the feline talent. As with the first movie, Larson's allergies meant that she had to keep her distance from the cats on set. She jokes that even with all the wild stunts and wire work she does in The Marvels, the only stunt she couldn't perform was being in the same room as a cat.
"I'm still allergic," Larson says, sadly. "I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat."
"And your runny nose," Parris jokes.
Each Marvels character has a unique combat style, which meant that while Parris spent months practicing boxing, Vellani was perfecting Kamala's parkour-inspired moves. One of DaCosta's early priorities was making sure her cast didn't look (or fight) the same, and Ashton remembers an early conversation with the director where DaCosta encouraged her to prioritize agility and strength over physical appearance.
"I was saying how much I was loving working out and getting physically strong, and she was like, 'Whatever you do, please do not turn up here on day one looking like a pencil!'" Ashton remembers. "That was the most freeing thing as a performer who thought the only way to be on camera in movies like this is to present aesthetically in a certain way. Having Nia's empowerment — and the empowerment of the stunt team — to know that it's about your mental attitude, your agility, and your strength was life-changing."
As the cast would come to learn, training on land is one thing. Taking to the sky is much more difficult. "Baby was hanging on by a wire a lot of the time — literally," Parris jokes of herself. "It was a lot of wire work for Monica." At one point, remembering long days dangling above the ground, Parris, Larson, and Vellani dissolve into laughter, wiping tears from their eyes. Once they compose themselves, they explain: There was one scene where Parris had to take off, leaping and zooming high into the air on a wire. Instead of a graceful ascension, she flailed, legs askew as the wire jerked her high into the air.
"I fell onto the ground," Larson recalls, giggling. "I fell over. I couldn't believe it. It was one of the most incredible things I've ever seen in my life."
"I thought I held it together!" Parris adds, shaking her head. "So, I'm up at the top, swinging in the sky, like, 'Damn, that wasn't a good one, but no one noticed.' But I looked down, and Brie is on the floor in tears, and Iman is holding her face. I was like, 'Oh, I guess everybody did see that."
The cast hopes that silliness shines through when The Marvels flies into theaters this fall. "It doesn't have to be intense and heavy," Larson says. "There's a lot of humor. I think this movie's very funny, and we laughed a lot while making it." In between takes, Larson, Parris, and Vellani would bond over card games like Uno, and at one point, Larson began making pizzas in her trailer, wandering around the set each day to make deliveries to crew members.
After Captain Marvel and the pressure of being the MCU's first female-led superhero movie, there's something nice about no longer being an outlier. After all, it's much easier to handle the spotlight when you're sharing it. "It's this all-female sci-fi extravaganza, with a woman on the other side of the camera," Ashton explains. "I felt very moved, actually, being involved in it. It's not an environment you're often in — a huge-budget movie with all these badass women and Samuel L. Jackson. That just doesn't happen."
"We're really lucky because we have such a plethora of female characters with real flaws and real arcs," Vellani says of the evolving MCU, which has flanked its Marvels with the female-led Black Widow, She-Hulk, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more. "Time and time again, it's proven that not only do these stories have such a robust fan base, but they sell."
She continues: "Marvel has always championed that idea of finding this idealized version of yourself through their characters — a version of yourself that can fly in space or stop a train with one hand. I think that aspiration to be greater than who you are is such a universal feeling, regardless of gender identity. I hope people recognize that and find ways to identify with all of our characters."
Larson and Parris nod, beaming at their teammate. "See?" Larson says with a smile. "We should just let Iman answer all these questions."
Additional reporting by Sydney Bucksbaum.
These interviews were conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Related content: