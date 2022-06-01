Kevin Hart goes from bumbling idiot to feared assassin in first trailer for The Man From Toronto

Kevin Hart is faking it until he makes it in The Man From Toronto.

EW has your exclusive first look at Netflix's new action comedy that stars Hart as a screw-up sales consultant who can't seem to do anything right. When his latest mistake — showing up to the wrong Airbnb — results in a case of mistaken identity with the world's deadliest assassin (Woody Harrelson), known only as the "Man from Toronto," he's forced to impersonate the contract killer ... the only problem is, he can't stand violence.

"This is an action thriller, high stakes, but unfortunately, the safety of Homeland Security is in the hands of a bumbling idiot, and that is Kevin Hart," director Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard franchise, The Expendables 3) tells EW. "His character is someone that essentially just stepped into the wrong movie, and I had so much fun exploring that with Kevin. He's pretending to be this 'Man from Toronto' but he doesn't like blood and doesn't like violence; he doesn't like anything to do with this world. He's just an idiot that works at a boxing gym — or actually, he doesn't even have a job anymore because he got fired."

The Man from Toronto Credit: Netflix

While the movie starts out with Hart and Harrelson playing enemies, Hughes teases that their dynamic soon shifts into something very different. "I'm a huge fan of buddy comedies, and I love how, at the end of the day, it's always like a love story between two people that are polar opposites," he says. "Kevin Hart's character is like a wet noodle who needs to find strength to stand up in the world because it's been walking all over him. On the flip side of that coin, the 'Man from Toronto' is someone that needs to get in touch with his emotions a little more instead of just killing everybody. Watching them learn from each other is really fun."

Hughes also loved getting to direct a movie that was rated PG-13 rather than R like his previous films were. "I loved getting to make a movie that my kids are allowed to watch," he says. "I haven't really done that before so that that was something I was excited about coming off the previous franchise where every second word was an F-bomb and there's blood and guts everywhere."

The Man From Toronto premieres June 24 on Netflix. Check out the exclusive first trailer above now.

