Olivia Colman has a creeping fascination with Dakota Johnson in The Lost Daughter

Netflix dropped the first trailer for Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut — based on Elena Ferrante's novel — with immense Oscar buzz for Colman's lead performance.

Motherhood is a beach for Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson in the first trailer for Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

Colman generated significant Oscar buzz on the fall festival circuit for her turn in the adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name, which follows a woman named Leda (Colman) to a seaside resort where she becomes obsessed with Nina (Johnson) and her daughter.

The Lost Daughter Olivia Colman is obsessed with Dakota Johnson in 'The Lost Daughter' trailer. | Credit: Netflix

While there, Leda begins watching Nina and her child as they play on the beach, and soon begins following them around town. Nina seemingly grows skeptical of Leda's watchful gaze, especially as her behavior becomes more erratic, but not without cause. The trailer (above) briefly delves into Leda's complicated past, with Jessie Buckley portraying a younger Leda in scenes chronicling dark secrecy surrounding memories of her daughters.

The film began its pre-Oscars run in August at the Venice International Film Festival, where it debuted to glowing critical reviews and won the Golden Osella prize for Gyllenhaal's script. It has since positioned Colman as one of the leading contenders for a Best Actress nomination, with similar praise going to Johnson's supporting performance as well as Gyllenhaal's breakthrough direction.

The Lost Daughter Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson in 'The Lost Daughter.' | Credit: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX

The Lost Daughter — also starring Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, and Paul Mescal — enters limited theatrical release on Dec. 17, followed by its Netflix streaming debut on Dec. 31. Watch the film's first trailer above.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.