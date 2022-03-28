The Lost City (2022 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the ending and mid-credits scene of The Lost City.

Audiences that stay through the credits of The Lost City will be handsomely rewarded for their patience.

The caper, which follows the jungle adventures of a romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) and her cover model (Channing Tatum) after she's kidnapped by a treasure-seeking billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), features a wild and star-studded mid-credits scene.

First, a little context: Earlier in the film, cover model Alan enlists the mysterious Jack Trainer, played by a scene-stealing Brad Pitt, to help free Bullock's Loretta from the clutches of evil billionaire Fairfax. But as they're making their escape, Jack gets shot in the head and is presumed dead when his brains splatter on Alan's face.

The mid-credits scene, however, features Alan and Loretta in a meditation room, with Jack nearby focusing on his zen. When the duo realize he's there and alive, they are naturally incredulous. Pitt's character explains, "We only use 10 percent of our brain, so I switched to a different 10 percent." As calm as he appears, he admits that he is dealing with some lingering anger and resentment. The scene ends with Loretta and Alan sharing a look before continuing to meditate.

THE LOST CITY Brad Pitt as Jack Trainer in 'The Lost City' | Credit: Paramount

The film's co-directors and co-writers Adam and Aaron Nee tell EW that they wrote the scene to milk all the time they could with Pitt. "Once we knew we had Brad in the film, we were like, 'We are going to soak up every minute of this guy's time. We're going to make him hate saying yes to this movie,'" Adam says. "So we slipped him these pages, and we're like, 'We wrote a scene where you're alive at the end,' and he's like, 'Okay, this is crazy.' But he was so game."

He continues, "We really wanted this movie to feel like this joyous escape, and everyone loves this character. We love this character, and we like the idea that he could have more adventures, too, even if he has gone through a really traumatic incident."

Adds brother Aaron, "We also, by the way, started researching headshot wounds and discovered how remarkably you can survive quite a number of types of shots to the head. It's actually completely plausible [that he could live]."

Another character who doesn't bite the dust is Radcliffe's Fairfax, which might surprise longtime fans of the genre used to seeing the baddies face mortal consequences. "With Daniel [not dying], I think that's one of those sort of '80s, '90s kind of adventure movie tropes that we didn't take with us, where you kill the bad guy because it feels like it sort of desensitizes violence a bit," Adam explained. Instead, given his entitled and bratty nature, the Nee brothers thought it best to have him "maybe be rehabilitated." Or, put another way: "The whole movie should feel like a hug, you know? It's like this movie's like a warm piece of apple pie — you don't want to end it with killing Harry Potter."

Check out the full video above for more on the film's spoiler and mid-credits — including why they decided not to include any actual treasure at the end.

