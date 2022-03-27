The Lost City journeys to No. 1 at the box office

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's action rom-com The Lost City is the No. 1 movie at the box office.

The film from directors Aaron and Adam Nee debuted with a treasure trove of $31 million in North America, per Comscore. Ahead of its wider international release on April 15, The Lost City grossed $3.7 million across markets that represent just 7 percent of international rollout numbers by weekend's end. It marks Paramount's third No. 1 box office film this year, preceded by Scream 5 and Jackass Forever.

Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar Nunez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang, and Brad Pitt also star in the adventure film, which follows a reclusive romance author (Bullock) who gets swept up into a kooky jungle adventure after an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) kidnaps her to find an ancient city's treasure, featured in her latest novel. Her handsome cover model (Tatum) sets off on a mission to save her.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in Paramount Pictures' "THE LOST CITY." Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in 'The Lost City' | Credit: Kimberley French/Paramount

EW critic Leah Greenblatt calls the film a "breezy, patently ridiculous throwback to '80s romps" in her B grade review, writing that the Bullock and Tatum-led flick is "cheerfully shambolic grab-bag of shenanigans and movie stars with enough screwball wit and self-awareness to drag it into 2022."

In EW's Around the Table, the cast and crew called shooting in the jungles of the Dominican Republic a "crazy, zany time," recalling some of the stunts Radcliffe did on set. "I think Adam and I thought, 'Oh no, we've just gotten Daniel here and we're going to throw him in the ocean,'" Aaron said, while Bullock quipped, "And now, we're going to kill him."

Bullock's sequined pink jumpsuit was no match for Bruce Wayne's Batsuit: Robert Pattinson's The Batman came in at No. 2 at the domestic box office, earning an additional $20.5 million by Sunday. The weekend sum brings the North American total to a valiant $332 million. Director S. S. Rajamouli's Indian Telugu-language period drama epic RRR, inspired by Telugu revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem's fight against British colonialists, had a triumphant $9.5 million debut in third place.

Elsewhere, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted continued to find box office treasure in fourth place, earning an additional $5 million by Sunday and $133.5 million overall. Director Sunghoo Park's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 once again remained in the top five at No. 5, earning an additional $4.5 million during its second weekend in theaters and $27.7 million overall.

