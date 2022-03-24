The Lost City cast on 'zany' shoot, nearly losing Daniel Radcliffe: 'We're going to kill him'

When co-director-writers Adam and Aaron Nee set out to make their film The Lost City, they put their actors through their own jungle misadventure.

"Sandy, I remember early on putting you and Channing in the ocean, surrounded by jellyfish, and feeling like we were going to lose our actors in week one," Adam says of stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The Lost City follows Bullock's Loretta, a successful but blocked romance novelist who, during her latest book tour with her handsome cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum), gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a jungle chase.

During EW's Around the Table with the cast — including Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, and Patti Harrison — the directors likened shooting in the jungles of the Dominican Republic to "a crazy, zany time."

Tatum and Bullock weren't the only ones the Nee brothers worried about scaring off. Recalling Radcliffe's early days on set as the film's eccentric billionaire villain Abigail Fairfax, Aaron recalled, "I think Adam and I thought, 'Oh no, we've just gotten Daniel here and we're going to throw him in the ocean.'" Or, as Bullock puts it, "And now, we're going to kill him."

Jokes aside, Randolph, who plays Loretta's determined publicist, Beth, says she appreciated the danger because she knew it would result in a different kind of film. "I was excited because it was like, 'Oh, this isn't going to just be a cute rom-com,'" she says. "I was immediately confronted with just how much action and how physical this was going to be. I just love that, especially as a female, that I was able to do that because sometimes they just reserve that stuff for the guys."

Radcliffe's villainous Fairfax is a far cry from his beloved Harry Potter. When it comes to the inspiration for his spoiled antagonist, he said there's no specific person he had in mind. "I feel like I've spent enough time around a certain type of incredibly entitled bratty Englishman," the actor adds. "And I see one in the mirror every morning. There's stuff to pull from there, if not an actual person, for sure."

One scene that tested Radcliffe had him in a cave on a beach alone, while cameras on boats filmed him from a long distance for hours on end. The problem, according to Adam, was where Radcliffe would relieve himself. The solution? "Corner of the cave," the actor jokes, prompting Bullock to suggest that'd be the title of his new book.

Ultimately, for all the worries about potential mishaps, the Nee brothers feel that "a lot went according to plan." Says, Aaron, "We set out with a goal and executed and everybody brought it. But there's also something that's, I think, part of the magic of film as an art form is that it's done as a team. It's collaborative. You bring on artisans who are great at what they do, and so it always ends up taking on some kind of life of itself because it's no one person."

Watch the full roundtable with the cast and directors of The Lost City above, and check out the film in theaters starting Friday.

