Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are cops hunting a killer in The Little Things trailer

In writer-director John Lee Hancock 's psychological thriller The Little Things (out Jan. 29) Denzel Washington plays Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon who is sent to Los Angeles for what should be a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he partners with Rami Malek 's Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter to hunt for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Jared Leto , meanwhile, portrays the prime suspect, Albert Sparma.

"He’s an unusual guy," says Leto of his character. "He’s an outsider, a black sheep, someone who’s stuck in a part of life that maybe he feels like he doesn’t deserve. He’s been blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit, but doesn’t really fit into society so well. For me, it was an opportunity to make a complete transformation, which I took full advantage of and that was a lot of fun, in the preparation, the research, and the building of the character. It was just a blast."