The Little Things takes top spot at box office with $4.8 million

The Little Things had a killer opening weekend despite its concurrent release on HBO Max.

During its debut weekend, the crime thriller earned an estimated $4.8 million from 2,171 locations (hardtop and drive-ins) domestically, according to Comscore, despite it premiering on HBO Max on Jan. 29. It made an additional $2.8 million internationally for a grand total of $7.6 million globally.

The film follows Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Denzel Washington) and detective Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) on their search for a serial killer targeting Los Angeles. Deke has a special interest in the case as he discovers similarities between the killer's modus operandi and a serial killer he was never able to bring to justice.

While unraveling the facts, a possible suspect lands on their lap. Albert Sparma (Jared Leto) is a curious character and he sure does know a lot about murder cases, but that doesn't necessarily make him a killer. Can Deke and Baster prove Albert is guilty without a reasonable doubt or can they arrest the killer on the loose before they kill again?

"The solid debut of The Little Things demonstrates that the appeal of the movie theater doesn't appear to diminish with the availability of content on the small screen," says Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore. "Even movies delivered day and date are finding a large audience in theaters, this tells us that the big screen experience may be as important to consumers as the content itself."

HBO Max subscribers will be able to watch The Little Things until Feb. 28 as part of a 31-day release window similar to Wonder Woman 1984's rollout.