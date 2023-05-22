Much has been made about the tweaks to the Little Mermaid story in this year's live-action/CG remake, but the original Ariel says it's important to update with the times.

The Little Mermaid, Disney's remake blend of live-action and CG animation, made headlines well before the film's opening day in theaters.

First, the movie, from director Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns), made waves for casting R&B artist Halle Bailey and giving the world its first Black Ariel. More changes to the classic were revealed in the months ahead: lyrics in famous songs like "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Kiss the Girl" were changed to reflect a more modern Disney princess, someone who wasn't all about finding a man, someone with more agency.

Jodi Benson, who originated the role of Ariel in 1989's The Little Mermaid, supports these changes. "We're talking about starting our [voiceover] sessions in '86 [for the original film]. It's 2023, so we have to grow, we have to learn, we have to be aware of our surroundings," she tells EW in an interview ahead of the new Little Mermaid's premiere this Friday.

THE LITTLE MERMAID, Flounder, Ariel, Sebastian, 1989, (c)Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection ; Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo by Giles Keyte. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Jodi Benson's Ariel versus Halle Bailey's Ariel | Credit: Disney Pictures/Everett; Giles Keyte/Disney

Benson's Little Mermaid film marked a prominent moment in movie history. Marshall, who worked with Benson on the stage production of Chess in the '90s, credits that film as kickstarting a fresh movement of movie musicals. But it, too, has faced criticism over the years. Some have come to see the story as a young woman giving up her voice and her entire world to pursue a man.

Marshall, producer John DeLuca, and screenwriter David Magee were well aware of these critiques, so they implemented certain changes to their version of The Little Mermaid, which was inspired by both the animated classic and the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

Bailey's Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King's Prince Eric are now more kindred spirits. Both are determined to explore the world beyond their bubbles, in spite of their families urging them to stay close to home. Other tweaks include a line change in "Kiss the Girl" to address the issue of consent, as well as minor reductions to "Poor Unfortunate Souls." (Melissa McCarthy's Ursula no longer sings about humans thinking "a girl who gossips is a bore.")

Halle Bailey and Jodi Benson attend the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. Halle Bailey and Jodi Benson at 'The Little Mermaid' premiere | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"We've got to be aware of our growth as humans and what's important now and what maybe isn't as important," Benson says. "Things change. We've got to roll with that. I think that Rob and John have done a beautiful job of doing that, and still paying tribute and honor to our original film. But you've got to have growth. It's very important to stay relevant with where we are, what's going on around us. We need to be aware. So the adjustments and the fine-tuning that they needed to do, it was a must, but it was done in a beautiful way, and I'm very, very thrilled with it."

Benson is also dazzled by Bailey's performance as a new generation's Ariel. The Disney icon says she first communicated with the rising star through a liaison of an executive producer on the film, and had visited with Bailey and her mother multiple times.

"It's been great for me to be able to just love on her and support her and her family," she says. "And to know that she was in great hands with all of the staff, and especially with Rob and John. And to know just the beautiful way that she has been able to capture Ariel and all that is part of Ariel. And just how incredibly proud I am of her, just wanting her to know that I was there for her in whatever way I could be. She did it. She has told this beautiful story, and I'm just so thrilled for her."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: