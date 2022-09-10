Get your first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid

Hear the singer belt out "Part of Your World" in the official teaser for Disney's live-action remake.
By Jillian Sederholm September 09, 2022 at 08:54 PM EDT
The Little Mermaid (live-action remake)

Our first look at Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has finally made its way to the surface.

A teaser for the long-awaited movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel was released Friday during the studio's D23 fan expo. The clip shows Bailey in mermaid form swimming around and longing to "be where the people are" while belting out the beloved song "Part of Your World" from the 1989 animated classic.

Disney also announced that the film, which finished shooting back in July 2021, will premiere in theaters May 26, 2023.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'
| Credit: Disney

Bailey, one half of Grammy-nominated singing sister duo Chloe x Halle, and a star of Freeform's Grown-ish, landed the role in 2019 and counted Zendaya among those celebrating her casting. The remake is directed by Rob Marshall, who also helmed Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, and will feature music from the original as well as new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken.

The movie also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the sea witch, Javier Bardem as Ariel's father King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King as her human love interest Prince Eric. It also features the voices of Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

"I can't wait to see it! It's going to be something really amazing," Bardem told EW during our SAG Awards red carpet pre-show earlier this year.

Watch the teaser below:

Disney's The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26, 2023.

