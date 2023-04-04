But it's not only those who worked with Bailey on the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid who feel that way. The 23-year-old Atlanta native seems to have an effect on everyone around her, even while strolling through the Most Magical Place on Earth one recent March afternoon. She was in Disney World to visit the Disney Dreamers Academy, a program that seeks to create opportunities for Black teens from underrepresented communities. The program's latest celebrity ambassador — also one half of Beyoncé-blessed R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle — was walking the parks with her friends and family when Mila Rose, a bespectacled little girl in a flowery orange dress, ran up and wrapped her arms around her. So enchanted she was by Bailey, dressed simply in blue jeans and a white tank top, that she couldn't seem to break her embrace. "She just hugged me so, so tight and it honestly filled me up and made me feel good that I'm making her proud," the former Grown-ish actress recounts a day later. "I was really trying not to get so emotionally overwhelmed by it."