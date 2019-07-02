The Lion King stars come face to face with their characters in new images

Donald Glover with Simba
Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
In anticipation of The Lion King coming out July 18, Disney has released portraits of Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and more paired with their iconic characters from director Jon Favreau’s new take on the animated classic. Keep clicking to see the rest of the set.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with Nala
Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
Alfre Woodard with Sarabi
Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Oliver with Pumbaa, Timon, and Zazu
Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph with Young Simba and Young Nala
Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar
Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
Keegan Michael-Key, Florence Kasumba, and Eric André with Kamari, Shenzi, and Azizi
Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
