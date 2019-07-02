The Lion King stars come face to face with their characters in new images

By Marcus Jones
July 02, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT

Donald Glover with Simba

Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney

In anticipation of The Lion King coming out July 18, Disney has released portraits of Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and more paired with their iconic characters from director Jon Favreau’s new take on the animated classic. Keep clicking to see the rest of the set. 

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with Nala

Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney

Alfre Woodard with Sarabi

Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Oliver with Pumbaa, Timon, and Zazu

Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph with Young Simba and Young Nala

Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney

Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar

Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
Keegan Michael-Key, Florence Kasumba, and Eric André with Kamari, Shenzi, and Azizi

Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney
