The Last Kingdom feature film in the works at Netflix

Work on Seven Kings Must Die will begin in early 2022, around the time that the show's fifth and final premieres on Netflix. Star and exec producer Alexander Dreymon announced the news today at the London MCM Comic-Con.

Dreymon credited the show's enthusiastic fanbase for this final final outing.

"It's been such a privilege to tell Uhtred's story for five seasons. I'm so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to The Last Kingdom and thanks to their support, the team is getting together for another round," Dreymon said.

Producer Nigel Merchant promises that the 10-episode final season will "fully conclude the series," but there are always more stories to tell. Dreymon has signed on to the Netflix film, along with many other familiar names from the cast along with some new faces. (Specifics, presumably, will have to wait for the characters' fates to be revealed as season 5 unfolds.)

The Last Kingdom, based on Bernard Cornwell's Saxon Stories, premiered on BBC2 in 2015 and hopped to Netflix starting with season 3. It tells the story of the Kingdom of Wessex's struggle against the Vikings, aka the Great Heathen Army.

Ed Bazalgette will direct Seven Kings Must Die, with Martha Hillier writing and exec producing alongside Dreymon. Merchant, Gareth Neame, and Mat Chaplin will also produce.

The two-hour feature film will be filmed in Budapest.