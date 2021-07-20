Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite in first trailer for Ridley Scott's The Last Duel

This looks like a wicked good reunion!

Almost 24 years after launching themselves to stardom with Good Will Hunting, Oscar-winning screenwriting partners (and BFFs) Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back together for The Last Duel, the first trailer of which debuted on Tuesday morning.

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel script comes from Damon, Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener. Based on a true story, the film finds two French knights (Damon and Adam Driver) who go from best friends to mortal enemies after one returns home and accuses the other of raping his wife (Jodie Comer) while he was at war. As if it isn't given away in the title, the allegation leads to a duel to the death, with not only the knights' lives at stake, but also that of the woman in the middle.

"I am risking my life for you," Jean de Carrouges (Damon) tells his wife Marguerite (Comer), to which she responds, "You are risking my life so you can save your pride."

Affleck, a.k.a. "one of Hollywood's most underrated movie stars," was originally set to play the knight opposite Damon, before he took a smaller role, paving the way for Driver to sign on.

The Last Duel opens Oct. 15 in theaters. Watch the trailer above.