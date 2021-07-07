The Kissing Booth 3 trailer teases Elle's heartbreaking college decision

The Kissing Booth type Book

Bucket lists, great white shark encounters, and teenage heartbreak — the new trailer for The Kissing Booth 3 truly has it all.

The third entry in the popular Netflix romance series takes place the summer before Elle (Joey King) heads to college. She's facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney). Whose heart will Elle break as The Kissing Booth trilogy comes to an end?

The Kissing Booth films are based on the self-published Beth Reekles novels that follow high school student Elle Evans, who is forced to confront her secret crush at a (what else?) kissing booth. In the first two installments, she meets, then falls for, and subsequently dates high school jock Noah.

The third movie, which hails once again from director Vince Marcello (who co-writes here with Jay S Arnold), was shot in South Africa at the same time as the second film. During a special Netflix fan event last summer, King and Courtney confirmed the surprise new film and revealed that the entire cast — including Taylor Zakhar Perez, Molly Ringwald, Meganne Young, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and more — would be returning.

The Kissing Booth 3 hits Netflix August 11. Check out the full trailer above.

