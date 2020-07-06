Pucker up: The first trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 is here

The Kissing Booth is open for business...again.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer for The Kissing Booth 2, the sequel to 2018 romantic flick starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi. The new movie picks up where the original left off, with Elle (King) and Noah (Elordi) — who got together in the first installment, with the help of a kissing booth, natch — spending a perfect summer together before he heads off to Harvard for college.

While Noah settles into campus and makes new (and very attractive) friends, Elle begins her senior year and meets "total snack" new boy at school Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). Things get even more complicated when the teen starts her college applications and has to chose between going to Berkeley — her and bestie Lee's (Joel Courtney) longtime dream — or heading to Boston to be close to Noah. Is he worth changing all her plans for? We're sure a kissing booth will step in and solve that dilemma before long — fret not.

Written and directed by Vince Marcello and based on the books by Beth Reekles, The Kissing Booth 2 arrives on Netflix July 24.

Watch the trailer above.

