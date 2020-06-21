Watch Ralph Fiennes become The King's Man in new trailer for long awaited Kingsman prequel

The King's Man type Movie

Ralph Fiennes is suited and loaded to take on the role of Duke of Oxford in the latest trailer for the highly anticipated Kingsman prequel The King's Man. And the excitement continues as the promo also reveals the action-packed film is set to hit theaters on September 18.

The action spy film, written and directed by Matthew Vaughn, follows a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds who gather to plot a war to wipe out millions as one man races against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency known as Kingsman, who Fiennes describes in the trailer as "refined but brutal, civilized but merciless."

"My flock, this won't be a war of heroes. Nations will slaughter each other while we get rich," Matthew Goode says in the trailer to his squad of misfits played by Daniel Brühl and Rhys Ifans, among others.

Watch the trailer in full above.

