The King's Man, the latest installment in the popular spy franchise, is here. And reviews for the prequel to the hit film Kingsman: The Secret Service are, to put it bluntly, extremely mixed.

While many critics praise the stars of the film — Ralph Fiennes, Tom Hollander, Gemma Arterton, and Djimon Hounsou, as well as its director Matthew Vaughn — they also point out the inconsistent storytelling that seems to take center stage.

EW's Christian Holub, who in his D+ review calls the film "hilariously bad," criticized The King's Man for its cringey romanticization of the World War I era. "The King's Man gets lost in its own contradictions and confirms the absurdity of treating the global slaughterhouse and political furnace that was the Great War like a superhero movie," he writes.

The King's Man 'The King's Man' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

Michael O'Sullivan expressed similar complaints in his review for The Washington Post, giving the movie two out of five stars and writing that "the film is essentially a trippier, more hallucinogenic version of an episode of Drunk History — one that might have been imagined (or dreamed) by a brainy but bored high-schooler who fell asleep during World History class after eating magic mushrooms, only to wake up with a crazy, what-if story involving several historical figures, minor and major, from the early 20th century rattling around in their head."

Some critics think the tone of the film is muddled but, like Indiewire's Vikram Murthi, also note that Vaughn and co-screenwriter Karl Gajdusek "have their cake and eat it too by doling out standard Kingsman-esque thrills in between heady conversations about non-violence, colonialism, and the horrors of war."

That sentiment was echoed by The Wrap's Todd Gilchrist, who writes, "The script ... does about twice as much work to unpack the British colonialism that would be inherent in the backstory of a privileged character like the Duke, to half as much effect; it also wants to eat its cake and have it too."

Other critics were quick to highlight the movie's cast as a bright spot, with Jeannette Catsoulis of The New York Times writing, "Fiennes might read more cuddly than studly, but he lends a surprising gravitas to this flibbertigibbet feature." Inverse's Jake Kleinman also remarked that "the movie's one saving grace is its cast."

The King's Man Djimon Hounsou and Ralph Fiennes in 'The King's Man' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw was even kinder, praising Vaughn's vision and writing that the film "is directed with great technical dash and ambition that many other British filmmakers might well envy. There's an appetite and a market out there for tongue-in-cheek spy extravaganzas, and this will probably run and run."

The King's Man, which currently has a 43 percent "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is playing in theaters now. See excerpts from more critics' reviews below.

Christian Holub (Entertainment Weekly)

"The King's Man is not the first franchise movie to try and turn WWI into the same simplistic triumph of good and evil that its sequel World War II has been memorialized as in American pop culture. Without the Nazis to play the role of self-evident bad guys, none of these attempts have been particularly successful, though at least Wonder Woman got some mileage out of director Patti Jenkins' compelling visual metaphor for her female superhero confronting the concept of "no man's land." By contrast, The King's Man gets lost in its own contradictions and confirms the absurdity of treating the global slaughterhouse and political furnace that was the Great War like a superhero movie."

Owen Gleiberman (Variety)

"The film oscillates, rather awkwardly, between grandiose cartoon heroics and a kind of dutiful flatness. Fiennes, as a widower (we see his wife killed during the Boer War in the movie's prologue), plays his character totally straight, which means that we're supposed to be caught up in the drama of the fearfully overprotective attitude he has toward his adult son. But the film's emotional center is basically a cream filling."

Frank Scheck (The Hollywood Reporter)

"Like many origin stories, The King's Man has slow spots and pacing issues. The first half in particular takes a while to get going, but the attention to historical detail and the marvelous production values compensate for the occasional lethargy. The revelation of the mysterious mastermind's true identity proves underwhelming, as if the filmmakers were overly determined to include a nemesis of Bond villain status."

The King's Man Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson in 'The King's Man' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

Vikram Murthi (Indiewire)

"The film's tone is less cheeky and more serious, especially in the first half, but Vaughn and co-screenwriter Karl Gajdusek have their cake and eat it too by doling out standard Kingsman-esque thrills in between heady conversations about non-violence, colonialism, and the horrors of war. Though it might seem like a self-consciously mature Kingsman film, rest assured, it's not really grown-up at heart."

Todd Gilchrist (The Wrap)

"The script by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek does about twice as much work to unpack the British colonialism that would be inherent in the backstory of a privileged character like the Duke, to half as much effect; it also wants to eat its cake and have it too, as the Duke tries to adhere to a life of pacifism and then rationalizes why killing outside the parameters of the law is not just permissible but necessary. What ends up happening is that all of the effort that goes into acknowledging and exploring the thornier morality of being a spy only makes every one of the characters' efforts seem more hypocritical than if they simply went about their business and never mentioned it."

Rosie Knight (IGN)

"While it might not want to be, this is very much your father's Kingsman movie. In fact, it might be the most dad movie ever to dad movie. Not only is this a father and son story at its heart, this is the kind of tale that's been tailored to the dad audience. It's an action-packed historical piece that plays with ideas of masculinity while sticking to pulp tropes that are recognizable. Though there's tragedy afoot, a lot of the film plays like a wish fulfillment fantasy for dads of a certain age and lifestyle."

Brian Tallerico (Robert Ebert)

The King's Man is a tonal mess. It opens with notes about the inhumane conditions from British soldiers in South Africa and a promise to keep a young Conrad Oxford away from a life of violence. In other words, it sets itself up as a commentary on colonialism and pacifism, two things that are bye-bye by the time Fiennes is parachuting out of a plane and fighting with a mountain goat in the final act. And it's not like the tone is consistent, as Vaughn's film constantly jumps from a serious war movie with "something to say" to the goofy action aesthetic that fans of the first two movies will demand (and wish they got more of here). It is often stridently self-important in ways this franchise really can't be. Grafting the over-the-top aesthetic of the first two movies onto fights with Rasputin and actual events from world history is somewhat clever, but why take it so seriously? It's as if Vaughn and company heard the complaints about the misanthropy in the first two films and so went in the other direction ... until they realized that wasn't as fun and they turned around."

Mark Olsen (Los Angeles Times)

"The historical setup for this prequel misses perhaps the most essential element of the previous Kingsman pictures: the tension between a traditional buttoned-up, finely tailored conception of British-ness and the contemporary reality of streetwear and slang. Could James Bond wear a tracksuit? The new film can't replace that with anything other than a playfully mischievous attitude toward history, as The King's Man makes numerous jabs at colonialism while contradictorily being essentially pro-monarchy. The film's politics are not exactly sophisticated, motivated more by the convenience of the moment than any cohesive worldview."

Hoai-Tran Bui (Slashfilm)

"Vaughn does have a knack for pulling off dazzling action sequences, and the added griminess of World War I gives him a chance to display his saturated comic-book hyperviolence in a new and exciting way. Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou in particular shine during these sequences, joining Fiennes and Dickinson's father and son in one rushed mission that goes hilariously wrong. Fiennes makes for a thrilling and unusual kind of hero, weighed down by past traumas and his own age, which makes it all the more exciting to see him at the center of such high-octane action scenes. But as stylish as Vaughn's direction continues to be, it can't make up for the film's disjointed and overlong narrative."

Lindsey Bahr (Associated Press)

"For as fun as he is as erudite bon vivants, scoundrels and snobs, you always leave wanting more M. Gustav, more Laurence Laurentz, more Harry Hawkes. In that spirit, The King's Man, a prequel to Matthew Vaughn's irreverent Kingsman series, provides a definite service, and Fiennes is as charming as ever. But it's also hard not to wish he had a better movie than this to exhibit both his singular charisma and combat skills."

