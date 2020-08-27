The King's Man bumped to 2021, Disney sets date for Pixar's Luca

The New Mutants will hit theaters this weekend, but another Disney-Fox title has been bumped to next year.

The King's Man type Movie

While The New Mutants is preparing to hit theaters this week as cinemas begin phase 1 of reopening in America, another Disney acquisition from what was previously Fox is getting bumped to next year.

The studio announced a couple more release date reshuffles this week with The King's Man, 20th Century Studios' prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, moving from Sept. 18, 2020 to Feb. 26, 2021 — a full calendar year since its once-planned February 2020 debut.

Additionally, Luca, the next Pixar animated film announced back in July, has officially taken over the June 18, 2021 release date previously flagged for an "Untitled Pixar Animation" title.

The story, from director Enrico Casarosa, tells of a young boy in the Italian Riviera who's really a sea creature. He strikes a friendship with a human boy, and the pair share an unforgettable summer.

In slightly less bombshell-worthy news, Marvel movie The Eternals has formally dropped the "the" from its title, making it just Eternals. It's still set for release on Feb. 12, 2021.

Following The New Mutants, which hits indoor and drive-in theaters starting Friday, the next Disney movie getting a release would be the live-action Mulan, hitting the Disney+ streaming platform as a Premier Access release for $29.99 on Sept. 4.

