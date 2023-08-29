An assassin battles his employers in Netflix film from the director of Seven and Gone Girl.

We were excited for The Killer even before seeing the film's just-released trailer (which you can watch below).

Why? Because the folks responsible for the movie represent what could only be described as murderers' row of talent. The film is directed by David Fincher, written by his Seven collaborator Andrew David Walker, and boasts a cast which includes Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. Talk about a lineup to die for.

Based up on the French graphic novel series of the same name, The Killer concerns an assassin who, after a fateful near-miss, battles his employers (and himself) on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal. Fassbender and Swinton's costars include Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte.

THE KILLER, Michael Fassbender Michael Fassbender in 'The Killer' | Credit: Everett Collection

Murder is, of course, a theme that runs through much of Fincher's work, from Seven to Zodiac to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo to Gone Girl to the TV show Mindhunter. Alien franchise fans, of course, will be aware that both Fincher and Fassbender have experience with the ultimate killing machine, the filmmaker having directed 1992's Alien 3 while the actor starred in both Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

The Killer is Fincher's first film since 2020's Gary Oldman-starring Mank, which received 10 Oscar nominations, winning in the categories of production design and cinematography.

See more shots from the film below ahead of its Oct. 27 theatrical release. It will be available to stream on Netflix on Nov. 10.

The Killer. Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer. 'The Killer' | Credit: Netflix

The Killer. Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer. 'The Killer' | Credit: Netflix

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.