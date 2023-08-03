Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello also star in this film about a hitman who becomes an accidental avant-garde sensation in the art world.

It's a family affair in new film The Kill Room, as Uma Thurman stars opposite her real-life daughter Maya Hawke in this darkly comedic crime thriller where the art world meets the underworld.

EW can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the movie, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello. Directed by Nicol Paone (Friendsgiving), The Kill Room centers on an unlikely trio: art gallery owner Patrice Capullo (Thurman), hitman Reggie Pitt (Manganiello), and Reggie's boss, Gordon Davis (Jackson), all become unexpected business partners and take the art world by storm.

Hawke appears as one of the many figures surrounding this criminal triangle. She joins a cast that also includes Debi Mazar, Dree Hemingway, Amy Keum, Candy Buckley, Larry Pine, Jennifer Kim, Matthew Maher, Tom Pecinka, and Alexander Sokovikov.

The Kill Room Uma Thurman appears in 'The Kill Room' with daughter Maya Hawke, as well as Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello | Credit: Shout! Studios (2)

Hawke, whose breakthrough performance came with Stranger Things, has worked with her dad, actor Ethan Hawke, on the film Wildcat, a biopic on the life of novelist Flannery O'Connor. Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino had also made public his dreams to make a third movie that would see Hawke playing the grown daughter of Thurman's reformed assassin, even if that reality remains just that, a dream. The Kill Room, however, officially teams up the mother-daughter duo onscreen.

When Patrice's New York gallery isn't profitable, and Gordon and Reggie need to find a way to launder the money they make arranging hits for the mob, a chance encounter through Patrice's drug dealer gives this trio a brilliant idea: use the gate-keeping art world, already known for dubious deals and anonymous buyers, for their own gain. Their new partnership is born, all they need is for Reggie to make some paintings to make the deals look legit.

But when Reggie's art, inspired by his real-life killings, becomes an overnight sensation, he transforms into an accidental avant-garde sensation known as "The Bagman" in the New York art scene. His work begins to attract more attention and press than Gordon and Reggie's... clients would like.

The Kill Room Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman star in 'The Kill Room' | Credit: Shout! Studios

As the trailer shows, many of the characters, including the one played by Hawke, are obsessed with finding out the identity of the Bagman.

And when Patrice learns that she's been laundering money from murder and not drugs like she had assumed, a new plan is formed to earn both her and Reggie's freedom from a life of crime by assassinating an infamous Russian oligarch known for being impossible to get to... except for when he's at the world's biggest art fair in Miami.

The Kill Room premieres in theaters Sep. 28. Watch EW's exclusive trailer above.

