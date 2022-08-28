The Invitation leads quiet box office with $7 million debut

The last weekend of August has come to a close with a quiet weekend at the box office.

Nathalie Emmanuel's vampire horror The Invitation debuted at No. 1, but not many theater-goers sunk their teeth into the film also starring Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, and Hugh Skinner: It opened to a muted $7 million, according to Comscore.

Throwing another stake to the heart of the weekend numbers is the fact that two more films, Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton's fantasy romance Three Thousand Years of Longing and John Boyega's bank heist drama Breaking, opened this weekend with little impact: Three Thousand Years of Longing debuted with $2.8 million, and Breaking with $1 million.

The Invitation follows struggling New York artist (Emmanuel), who is reeling from the recent death of her mother. When she discovers she has distant cousins in the English countryside, she pays them a visit for a lavish wedding ceremony before learning that something far more sinister is afoot.

In Three Thousand Years of Longing, Swinton portrays a lonely scholar who, on a trip to Istanbul, encounters a djinn (Elba) who offers to grant her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Lastly, Breaking follows a Marine war veteran (Boyega), who, desperate for money and out of options, holds several people hostage inside of a bank. It also stars the late Michael K. Williams in one of his final film roles.

Both titles were unable to find their footing in the top five. Instead, existing titles continued their reign. Following behind The Invitation in second place is Bullet Train. The action film starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry earned an extra $5.6 million during week four in theaters. Though Three Thousand Years of Longing didn't make it onto the top five, Elba's Beast remained on the list at No. 3. The wildlife survival thriller also starring Leah Sava Jeffries and Iyana Halley earned an additional $4.9 million during its second week in theaters.

Elsewhere, Top Gun: Maverick continued to soar to great heights in fourth place, earning an extra $4.7 million during its 14th week in theaters. That brings the total of the Tom Cruise sequel to a whopping $691 million across North America overall. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, last week's No. 1 debut, rounded out the top five with an additional $4.5 million during week two in theaters.

