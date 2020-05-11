Watch a deleted scene from The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man (2020 movie) type TV Show genre Horror

It seems like a long time ago since I was lucky enough to attend the Los Angeles premiere of The Invisible Man in the company of — though younger readers may not believe it — hundreds of other people. In fact, writer-director Leigh Whannell's hit reboot of the Universal classic monster came out less than three months ago, which explains why it is only now being released digitally.

The film stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, who is trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist portrayed by Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House). Cecilia escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge), and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex dies by suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those Cecilia loves, her sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove she’s being hunted by someone nobody can see.

“The interesting thing was that I was constantly shooting these empty rooms, and empty corridors, and there’s something a bit uncinematic about that,” Whannell told EW last year. “I mean, when you make a movie, the idea is that you put people in the frame — you put something in the frame. When you’re shooting nothing, it goes against the grain of every cinematic instinct you have!”

The Invisible Man will get a digital release Tuesday and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 26.

Watch a deleted scene from the film above.

