'The Invisible Man' sees box office win with $29 million debut

The Invisible Man saw success during its debut weekend at the box office, earning an estimated $29 million.

Following the winning Blumhouse title in second place is Sonic the Hedgehog with $16 million, and The Call of the Wild in third with $13.2 million. Rounding out the top five are My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ($6.3 million) and Bad Boys for Life ($4.3 million).

Elizabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man reboot based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same name, in the role of an abuse victim who is being haunted by her deceased boyfriend. Her character Cecilia Kass is convinced her abuser Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who seemingly died from suicide, has found a way to stalk her while being invisible.

The Leigh Whannell directed film co-stars Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, and Michael Dorman.

EW gave the film a B saying, "If the buildup and catharsis of its final minutes are more than a little silly, and marred by Whannell’s urge to put too neat bow on it all, the movie still has its satisfying jolts — including possibly one of the single most shocking screen deaths so far this year."

Moviegoers liked it a little bit more, Cinemascore viewers gave it a B+.

Funimation’s Japanese anime superhero film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is based on the popular manga written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. It tells the story of a group of young, professional superhero wannabes, who fight in a world full of people with powerful gifts. Deku and his partners from the Academy face Nine, the strongest villain yet.

The Kenji Nagasaki directed film features the voice talents of Yuichi Nakamura, Aoi Yuki, Yuki Kaji, Yuka Terasaki, Kosuke Toriumi, Yoshio Inoue, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Shunsuke Takeuchi, and Mio Imada.

From the small screen to the big screen, the popular truTV comedians Impractical Jokers (Brian Quinn, James Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto) also known as The Tenderloins, took the seventh spot on the box office chart with an estimated $3.5 million.

The film tells story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four.

The Chris Henchy directed title co-stars Paula Abdul, Jaden Smith, and Joey Fatone.

Overall, the box office is up 3.5 percent year-to-date, according to Comscore. Check out the Feb. 28- March 1 numbers below:

The Invisible Man—$29 million Sonic the Hedgehog — $16 million The Call of the Wild—$13.2 million My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising —$6.3 million Bad Boy for Life — $4.3 million Birds of Prey — $4.1 million Impractical Joker: The Movie—$3.5 million 1917 — $2.7 million Brahms: The Boy II—$2.7 million Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island —$2.3 million

