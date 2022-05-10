How fatherhood inspired The Innocents director to make a horror film about super powered kids

Writer-director Eskil Vogt knows how it sounds when he says that fatherhood inspired him to make The Innocents, a horror fantasy in which young children do terrible things to each other.

"This might come off weird, but I would never have made this movie if I hadn't had kids of my own," Vogt says. "Not that they are, I hope, like the kids in the movie or doing the same stuff."

We hope so too. In Vogt's film, a group of pre-teens develops supernatural powers, including telepathy and telekinesis. As their abilities grow, and their parents remain unaware of what is happening with their offspring, certain relationships within the group deteriorate, leading ultimately to catastrophic consequences.

THE INNOCENTS Still 1 – Rakel Lenora Fløttum as Ida in Eskil Vogt’s THE INNOCENTS. Courtesy of IFC Midnight. An IFC Midnight release. The Innocents (2020) | Credit: IFC Midnight

"I became curious about childhood again, watching them; they triggered childhood memories in me," Vogt says of his own children. "I became curious about that secret world of childhood. The first idea was just about the magic of childhood. I thought maybe it would be cool to do a movie where that magic was real. And that was the start of it."

Vogt recruited Rakel Lenora Fløttum, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad, Sam Ashraf, and Mina Yasmin Bremseth Asheim to play the film's group of young friends.

"They were between 7 and 10 when we cast them, so they were very young," says the director. "In Norway, we don't have a big enough film industry to have professional child actors, so every time you make something with kids you have to find them."

Vogt made things even trickier for himself by including a plot strand involving a cat.

"People say never work with kids and animals and here I am working with four young kids and a cat," he says. "We put aside a lot of the budget for casting and working with the kids, creating a bond with them. That was the key to making this movie. We had worked so long together, and they were so prepared for everything and they were so at ease with us, we just hit the ground running. From the first day of the shoot, they were just amazing."

And the cat? "The cat was a prima donna," says the director.

THE INNOCENTS Director Headshot – Eskil Vogt, director of THE INNOCENTS. Courtesy of IFC Midnight. An IFC Midnight release. Credit: IFC Midnight

In addition to making The Innocents, Vogt also co-wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for The Worst Person in the World with the film's director Joachim Trier. Any particular memories from this year's Academy Awards that Vogt would care to discuss?

"Well, the Oscars was very memorable, wasn't it?" he says. "And I think maybe that has been talked about a little bit too much. What was most memorable about the Oscars for me was having the chance to hang out with talented people several times, like James Campion or Denis Villeneuve or Paul Thomas Anderson. That was the highlight for me, to meet other filmmakers and talk about the craft of writing."

The Innocents is released in theaters and on VOD May 13. Watch the film's trailer below.

