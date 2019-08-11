The Hunt and 10 other film releases affected by real-life tragedies and controversy

Stanley Kubrick’s vicious Cold War satire gleefully courted controversy with its pitch-black comedic take on nuclear war, but it was John F. Kennedy’s assassination that prompted changes. The film’s release was postponed, and one joke (“A fella could have a pretty good weekend in Dallas with all that stuff”) was redubbed for obvious reasons.

A climactic pie fight (featuring the would’ve-been-cringeworthy line “Our gallant young president has been struck down in his prime!”) was also cut, though that may have had less to do with JFK: Kubrick said he felt the fight was inconsistent with the film’s overall tone.