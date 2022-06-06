The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is out November 2023.

Watch the first teaser for The Hunger Games prequel centered on a young Coriolanus Snow

The first teaser for the upcoming film adaptation of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is here, and you definitely don't need to worry about any spoilers.

Not much is revealed in the brief teaser, which shows a snow-covered songbird and snake frozen together on a branch. As the ice melts, the animals' golden sheen is revealed, and the snake strikes at the bird. "You're invited to return to the Games in 2023," the clip teases. "The world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake." The film debuts in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.

A prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will follow a teenage Coriolanus Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the Hunger Games movies) before he became the authoritarian president of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023 Movie) - Reveal 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' | Credit: Lionsgate

Tom Blyth will portray a young Snow, who is tasked to mentor a female tribute Lucy Gray (West Side Story star Rachel Zegler) from District 12. The film's synopsis reads, "Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12."

Combining their instincts for "showmanship and political savvy," the synopsis concludes, Coriolanus and Lucy's "race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

Francis Lawrence, who helmed Catching Fire and both Mockingjay films, will return to direct the prequel, reuniting with Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. In a previous statement, Lawrence heralded the casting of Blyth and Zegler.

"Coriolanus Snow is many things — a survivor, a loyal friend, a cutthroat, a kid quick to fall in love, and a young man ambitious to his core," Lawrence said. "Tom's take on the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he transforms into the tyrant he would become."

He added of Zegler, "Like everybody, I first saw Rachel Zegler in West Side Story, and like everybody, I knew I was watching a star who would command the screen for a generation. Lucy Gray is a perfect match for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent, and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional, and loving. Rachel will make this character unforgettable."

Watch the first teaser for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes above.