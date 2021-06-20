The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard shoots down A Quiet Place Part II lead at the box office

Opening weekend for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with an estimated $11.7 million shot down A Quiet Place Part II's lead at the box office ($9.4 million), according to Comscore. When you tally in the Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek-led action comedy's totals from Wednesday and Thursday, it brings its estimated cume to $17 million.

Currently, 78 percent of North American theaters are open for business.

Antonio Banderas as ‘Aristotle Papadopolous’ and Salma Hayek as ‘Sonia Kincaid’ in THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD Credit: David Appleby

In The Hitman's Bodyguard's sequel, Hayek's titular character Sonia Kincaid teams up with Reynolds's Michael Bryce for an action-packed adventure as they attempt to save her hitman husband Darius, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Hayek is reunited with longtime friend and co-collaborator Antonio Banderas, who portrays an evil henchman.

EW gave the film a C+ saying, "There are sure-thing blockbusters, and films bound for awards-season gold. And then there are the ones that answer to a higher calling - the in-flight "why not?" we click when all the tiny pretzels and blue potato chips are gone and the map icon says Cleveland is still three long, empty hours away. The Hitman's Bodyguard is strictly an Economy Coach experience, but it's brainlessly fun enough in a late-'90s Brett Ratner buddy-comedy kind of way."

Cinemascore audiences gave the film a B.

Check out the June 18-20 numbers below:

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard- $11.7 million A Quiet Place Part II - $9.4 million Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway- $6.1 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It- $5.2 million Cruella - $5.1 million In the Heights-$4.2 million Spirit Untamed- $1.6 million 12 Might Orphans- $870k The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2-$604k Wrath of Man - $448k