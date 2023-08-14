"You know they ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends," the Oscar-winning actress tells EW's Awardist podcast.

Jessica Chastain wants The Help sequel about 'best friends' Celia and Minny living together

The Help characters Celia Foote and Minny Jackson have many more of those fried chicken lunches ahead of them if Jessica Chastain gets her way.

The Oscar-winning actress tells EW's Awardist podcast in an interview for her Emmy-nominated turn in George & Tammy that she often thinks about reprising her role in director Tate Taylor's Best Picture-nominated film, in which she played a supporting part as an aspiring mother who befriends her maid, Minny (Octavia Spencer, who won an Academy Award for the role), amid intense racism in 1960s Mississippi.

"You know who I think about all the time, and I just wish I could play her [again]? Celia Foote. I just want to do something, Celia and Minny, and see what happened. You know they ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends," Chastain explains. "How amazing would that film be? I loved her, and I got to be a bit silly."

THE HELP, from left: Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer, 2011. Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer in 'The Help' | Credit: Dale Robinette/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett

"A lot of my characters I feel like I got to experience a lot. Celia, it was such a deep dive for me. I really threw on that character and I didn't really get to mine that much material, because I was a supporting part of that story," Chastain continues. "That's a character I wish I could revisit."

In addition to giving her a role in a hit that eventually grossed $169 million at the domestic box office, Chastain's performance as Celia led to her first-ever Oscar nomination. She'd later be nominated again the following year for her leading role in Zero Dark Thirty, before winning Best Actress nearly a decade later for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

— Reporting by Gerrad Hall

